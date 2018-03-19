REVEALED: $700,000 park renovations

CONCEPT plans for Our Park in Suffolk Park's Beech Drive include new pedestrian paths, a bicycle pump track, a nature playground, seating and a small, and public performance space.

The plans were shared with local residents in meetings last week, held by The Suffolk Park Progress Association (SPPA) and included presentations by Landscape Architect, Dan Plummer and Byron Shire Council's Manager of Open Spaces, Michael Matthews.

Drainage issues will have to be addressed throughout the park and shade will be created, both natural and man-made.

The Community Gardens will remain but may be formalised depending on their ongoing usage and maintenance.

A large section of the community owned park will remain multi-use, open space.

"The bones are good but significant members of the community don't have anything to do there,” Mr Plummer said, whose vision for the park involves a wider demographic of Suffolk Park's community.”

Byron Shire Council's Michael Matthews focused on the logistics of the plan, discussing the budget, planning stages and eventuation.

There is $700,000 of Section 94 funds are available for Suffolk Park - but only for new capital items.

Mr Matthews said, "public safety is a priority” and suggested that a new pedestrian access path, running parallel to the current driveway be prioritised.

Donald Maughan, President of the Suffolk Park Progress Association concluded the meeting by welcoming ongoing community input from residents of all ages.

They will be able to view these concept plans on the SPPA Website, SPPA Facebook page and community noticeboards.

Feedback can be emailed to the progress association (secretary.sppa@gmail.com) where it will be collated and sent to Byron Shire Council.

Only then will a formal plan be drawn up and placed on public display.