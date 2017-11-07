REVEALED: $3.9 million revamp of Ballina bowlo

THE motivation behind the Cherry Street Sports Club's first major renovation since the building was constructed in 1974 is to attract more families and functions to the club.

General manager Tere Sheehan said he was very happy with the end result of the $3.9m renovation, which had been completed by local tradesmen before schedule and within budget.

The club has always wanted to attract families, but Mr Sheehan says the major renovations have made the club more family-friendly.

RENOVATIONS COMPLETE: General manager of the Cherry Street Sports Club, Tere Sheehan, and chairman of the board, Dac Cameron, inside the lounge area. Graham Broadhead

Also, the revamp has created areas within the club that can be used for functions, without impeding the club's day-to-day service to its 10,200 members.

"We're doing more for sporting clubs, so we wanted to be able to cater for their functions,” Mr Sheehan said.

Work started on what was essentially the "gutting” of the interior of the building in February.

The major changes are that the gaming room has been moved to an area away from the main entrance to the club, a new lounge area with a stage has been created behind the reception area, the former bistro area has now been opened up to that lounge area, and a new deck is being built at the rear of the club, with screens that can be raised and lowered as required added to the existing deck.

A sportsman's bar has been created, with full TAB facilities, away from the lounge area.

Relax in the lounge area. Graham Broadhead

A new toilet, with mothers' room and full change facilities, is being built on the rear deck, and a food and beverage service area is accessible from the deck.

The smokers' area also has been moved to an area away from the club's rear entrance, and away from the family areas.

"We've really opened up the space, and that allows for inside and outside dining,” Mr Sheehan said.

"And we've had nothing but favourable comments.”

The function areas include the board room, which seats 60, the former bistro area, the new lounge area and three different areas of the outside deck.

Mr Sheehan said, at the moment, the old furniture was still being used, but new furniture was on its way and should arrive before Christmas.

"It's been a major job, and the board and myself would like to thank the members for their patience,” he said.

"We think the end result has been well worth the effort.”