Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Plans are progressing for dredging works at Shaws Bay at Ballina.
Plans are progressing for dredging works at Shaws Bay at Ballina.
News

REVEALED: $1.3m plan for dredging of Shaws Bay

Rebecca Lollback
18th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT HAS been on the drawing board for many years, but now it looks like Shaws Bay at Ballina will be dredged in the near future.

Ballina Shire Council, at next Thursday’s ordinary meeting, will assess tenders for the $1.3 million project.

The Shaws Bay Coastal Zone Management Plan was gazetted by the State Government in June 2016, identifies a series of actions to improve the health and amenity of Shaws Bay.

High priority works in that plan included stabilising the water quality and improving amenity.

Now attention has turned to the dredging of the waterway, which is a popular swimming spot.

Detailed studies have shown that dredging of Shaws Bay is required and the council received funding for the project in 2018.

Plans are progressing for dredging works at Shaws Bay at Ballina.
Plans are progressing for dredging works at Shaws Bay at Ballina.

“Council has been successful in obtaining further grant funding to assist with these works from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (Environment, Energy and Science) under the Coastal and Estuary Grants Program,” the council report states.

“The works included in the tender generally involve the dredging of two main areas in Shaws Bay, with material being processed on site and then used as clean beach sand to stabilise some main access points, including the protection of and creation of new ecological zones for marine vegetation.”

Works will include:

Establishment of a large temporary works and stockpile compound at north-western end of Pop Denison Park

Dredging of two main areas within Shaws Bay

Separation and dewatering of the dredged material, including disposal of screenings, fines and organics

Placement of clean dredged sand at various sites around the Shaws Bay foreshore for erosion control and beach amenity

Removal of mangroves from the eastern beach foreshore

Fill and levelling of a section of Pop Denison Park and restoration of grass cover

Creation of an ecological protection area at the north eastern end of Shaws Bay including creation of a saltmarsh basin, fencing and revegetation

Installation of raised boardwalk to span the new saltmarsh area

Extend two rock groynes constructed in 2018 on the eastern arm of Shaws Bay.

At Thursday’s meeting, councillors will vote on how to progress with the work, after tenders were called last month.

The recommendation from staff is to decline the submitted tenders and enter into further negotiations with the preferred tenderer, Synergy Resource Management Pty Ltd, which may result in some cost saving initiatives.

ballina shire council dredging shaws bay
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        POSTPONED: Weekend return to footy will not go ahead

        premium_icon POSTPONED: Weekend return to footy will not go ahead

        Rugby League NRRRL posted a message saying the first round has been postponed due to new COVID-19 restrictions.

        Killer sentenced over 'tragic' park stabbing

        premium_icon Killer sentenced over 'tragic' park stabbing

        News THE court heard about the “tragic chain of events” that led up to the fatal...

        FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        premium_icon FINALLY: Netball is back after 126 days

        Sport PLAYERS reckon netball is the glue that binds women of all ages together, and it’s...

        Hockey club sits season out for first time in 90 years

        premium_icon Hockey club sits season out for first time in 90 years

        News 20 teams have pulled the pin on Far North Coast Hockey