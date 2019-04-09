Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Revamped 'tap and go' licences now available

9th Apr 2019 11:19 AM | Updated: 2:50 PM

UPGRADED licence cards will be rolled out across Queensland from this month.

Transport and Main Roads spokesperson Andrew Mahon said a new contract for the state's licence products gave TMR the opportunity to refresh the design and move to a contactless card.

"The new cards will maximise customer value for money and have several benefits," Mr Mahon said. "The current cards have a visible microchip, which requires them to be inserted in scanners for reading, but the new cards will be contactless, so they will be tapped on a scanner."

"The updated design means the chip, which is now contained within the card, is no longer visible, allowing space for bigger font to assist police and security staff reading the cards.

"The cards also have updated security features."

Mr Mahon said the rollout would also include a new photo identification card to help younger Queenslanders.

"We are aware young people who don't have a learner licence may still need photo identification to prove their age and access community services," he said.

"Since April 1, the current Adult Proof of Age card has become the Photo Identification card and eligibility for the card has been reduced from 18 to 15-years old.

''First-time class C (car) learner applicants who hold a Photo ID card will be eligible for a $40 reduced fee.

"The Photo Identification card and new Marine Licence Indicator cards started rolling out from April 1.

"Remaining licence cards, including driver and heavy vehicle licences, will be available from mid-June this year."

More Stories

contactless cards editors picks id card learner licence licences
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Is Lismore about to get a new taco shop?

    premium_icon Is Lismore about to get a new taco shop?

    Council News THEIR tacos are already legendary on the Northern Rivers, and now they're planning to open a storefront.

    'Genuine concerns' held for missing man

    'Genuine concerns' held for missing man

    News Benny Bradshaw was last seen in Nimbin last Friday

    Man with knife forces hospital evacuation

    premium_icon Man with knife forces hospital evacuation

    Crime Lismore Base Hospital was evacuated on Sunday

    'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    premium_icon 'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    News Norco chairman said protesters are frightening farmers