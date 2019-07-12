Menu
FAMILY FUN: It was a bright opening day for the Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show on Friday. The event is the largest of its kind outside of a metropolitan area. Zeke Huish
Revamped show set to surprise

Jackie Munro
12th Jul 2019 3:38 PM
WITH a new layout and plenty of new and exciting exhibitors, the Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show is celebrating its 21st year with a fresh new look.

For the first time the show has expanded into the centre ring of Lismore Showgrounds, and has undergone a complete layout change.

One of the new features is a "massive food court” with plenty of food trucks gathered together to suit every taste.

Promoted and managed by the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter, all profits from the show go back into looking after the local community.

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter's Zeke Huish said the show was one of the organisation's major fundraising activities.

"We try hard each year to showcase a wide range of exhibitors and products from around Australia to ensure we are catering for everyone's interests,” he said.

Mr Huish said one of the standout products for this year's show has been the GentleTent - inflatable camping tents without tent poles for easy set-up and dismantling.

Mr Huish said there was plenty of entertainment, including local singer Katie Brookes, the return of the Shimano fishing tank and plenty of free activities for the kids.

"It's well worth the look and with plenty of great entertainment it's a great day out for the family.”

The Lismore Outdoor Leisure Show will run until Sunday, July 14 at the Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Parade, Lismore.

Entry is $15 for adults and $10 concession, with free parking available.

