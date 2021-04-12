Menu
Plans for the Goonellabah servo expansion.
Revamped servo plots further $350k expansion to add more food

Tessa Flemming
12th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
The owners of a Goonellabah service station have lodged an application to expand their operation with a revamp worth an estimated $350,000.

The Station Grocer servo, on 753 Ballina Rd, lodged an application late last March with Lismore City Council to transform its existing car wash, service station and workshop with an extensive kitchen fit out.

According to plans, the renovations would include an espresso machine, hot and cold food display, new ovens, cook tops and more.

Plans for extensive kitchen fit out.
It is believed the transformations are part of a continuing “cosmetic upgrade following a change of ownership”, according to the development details.

Despite the site being on the eastern edge of the Richmond River drinking catchment, the application also assured council “no works will occur externally that would have the potential to impact this catchment.”

The fit out would be confined to the internal kitchen area of the service station and would not result in any carpark changes.

The Station Grocer, termed a “destination experience” service station on their website, owns six Northern Rivers stations, including the former Shell Goonellabah premises.

The application is currently pending with Lismore City Council.

