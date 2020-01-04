Revamp of much-loved bridge on council’s ‘to do’ list

BRIDGE WORK: A refurbishment of the Brunswick Heads timber bridge is on the cards in 2020.

BRIDGE WORK: A refurbishment of the Brunswick Heads timber bridge is on the cards in 2020.

ROAD and infrastructure projects are what Byron Shire Council will continue to focus on this new year, including the construction of the $24 million Byron Bay bypass to resume early 2020.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, said 2019 was “a great year for Byron Shire Council” and notable achievements included the construction and opening of a solar roof over the public carpark in Mullumbimby, and the launch of consultation for plans for a five megawatt solar farm next to the Resource and Recovery Centre at Myocum.

“Fixing roads in the Byron Shire was, however, our number one priority and while there’s a long way to go, there are some noticeable improvements, including Clifford Street at Suffolk Park and Argyle Street in Mullumbimby,” he said.

“Brunswick Heads residents will be pleased to know that another one of our big projects (for 2020) will be the refurbishment the old South Arm Bridge.

“This timber bridge is a much-loved feature of Brunswick Heads and we’ll be retaining the ‘look and feel’ of the bridge will be retained because we’re using the old timber from Bangalow bridges.”

He said council will also be replacing several causeways in the hinterland, making them safer for residents and better able to withstand minor flooding.

Council will continue to battle the contentious issue of affordable housing in the shire, with plans to prioritse several projects currently flagged.

“Providing a diversity of housing for residents was and will continue to be a priority and council approved the rezoning of a parcel of land, Lot 22 Stuart St, in Mullumbimby to allow for a range of housing options in the future,” Cr Richardson said.

“We continued work on the remediation of the old Mullumbimby Hospital site with the aim being that it too will be redeveloped and offer innovative housing options for our residents and finalised and adopted the Bangalow Village Plan and Mullumbimby Masterplan.”

Cr Richardson said 2019 was a great year for families with four new playgrounds upgraded and officially opened including the Bangalow Parklands, Waterlily Park, Gaggin Park and Railway Park.

“These playgrounds are increasingly becoming destinations for not just Byron Shire residents, but visitors as well,” he said.

“Each playground is different but they’re all a blend of old and new – fantastic, innovative and creative play spaces incorporating pieces of our heritage via recycled timber from old timber bridges from around Bangalow.

“We have the NSW Local Government elections in 2020 as well so it will be a big year for Byron Shire Council.”