Reunion shows the incredible legacy of Northern Rivers education

Jenna Joy and John Donnelly, of Lismore at the Lismore Teachers College 50th reunion. The college commenced its first year on Monday 23 February 1970. Marc Stapelberg

THE LISMORE Teachers College meant new beginnings for almost all that went there when it opened its doors for the first time in 1970.

For some it meant love and a long lasting marriage as well as an incredible career, for others it meant a start as a lecturer and academic and for thousands of students it meant the start of a new career which would see some travel the world.

At the 50th reunion for the Lismore Teacher's College, held at SCU, teachers were able to reminisce on changing teaching practices, career developments, networking and past experiences of the Lismore Teachers College which now flies under the banner of SCU's education program.

Bob Mitchell, who was from the first class, said the facilities in the first year were a far cry from the modern facilities now found at SCU.

"To start with we sat on the edges of the wall because there wasn't any furniture, no library, and we certainly didnt have the facilities that we have got here," he said.

"The course prepared us pretty well, but like most teachers we learnt from the first year of our teaching," he said.

"We made all of our mistakes and we learnt from them but it was pretty good preparation."

Jim Silcock was one of the original lecturers at the Lismore Teachers College which commenced its first year on Monday 23 February 1970 Marc Stapelberg

Jim Silcox arrived in 1972 thinking he was to start a manual arts course for a year, but ended up staying right through all the developments eventually becoming a senior lecturer.

"It will be nice to see who is still alive and kicking, and to relive some of the memories.

"Back in the early days we were involved in musicals and things with the students but obviously it has grown bigger now."

Dr Neville Jennings said the original concept was just to have a reunion of students that had gone through this school of education at this campus targeting around the 1990's, but eventually widened it out and invited everyone from all years and getting 75 RSVP's in return.

Dr Jennings estimated thousands of graduates went through the school as it was now one of the bigger degrees.

"Teaching is a global industry and people end up in Alaska and England and whatever and then some stay locally," he said.

"And so down the track ten or twenty years later you often wonder what happened to these people who were really good friends for a period of three or four years.

"You live in each others pockets, sometimes you live on campus, sometimes you are going away on trips together and you have that really strong connection," he said.

He said technology was one of the biggest changes in the industry over the years, while the reunion offered a chance to learn from each other's experience.

"Just to be able to network," alumni engagement coordinator Angela McCormick said about the importance of the reunion.

"From the university perspective mentoring is a big program we run in the Alumni office, but networking and being able to catch up is really great," she said.