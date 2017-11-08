Reunion of past fishermen to gather

CALLING all 'fishos' to the Evans Head Fishermen's Reunion to be held December 2-3 at Evans Head.

This reunion invitation is Australia-wide and for past and present fishermen and their families to attend.

Evans Head has a long and proud fishing history going back to the 1800s with many folk travelling to the small fishing village by boat to catch fish and prawns.

It was also the home of "scientific oystering” which started in the 1890s.

The effects of floodwaters through Tuckombil Canal on fishing and oyster production has long been the bane of fisherfolk and even prompted Captain Thomas Paddon to threaten to sue the State Government.

In its heyday local boats caught up to 100,000lbs of school prawns a day during a good season and 70 boats were in operation.

Boats were built at Evans Head for the industry and local fishermen were renowned for making fishing nets and gear.

The influence of Evans Head on the fishing industry was world-wide with local fisherman introducing commercial fishing practices to Somalia, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Evans Head also played a major role with the Fish Marketing Authority of NSW with one the local fishermen putting forward the motion for the establishment of the Sydney Fish Market as they currently stand.

The reunion will feature the opening of a fishing exhibition called 'First Bites' which highlights some of the fishing history.