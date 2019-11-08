Returning batsmen hold up the 'Bar

BATTLE OF LEFTIES: Callum Carmont faces Alstonville spinner Steve Robb a few seasons ago. Carmont is back in the Tintenbar-East Ballina this season.

BATTLE OF LEFTIES: Callum Carmont faces Alstonville spinner Steve Robb a few seasons ago. Carmont is back in the Tintenbar-East Ballina this season. Leah White

A RETURNING Callum Carmont and Luke Hamilton will strengthen the Tintenbar-East Ballina top-order batting in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket.

Carmont played only a handful of lower grade games last season while a back injury restricted Hamilton to just three appearances.

He still managed to score a century against Cudgen in a Coastal League game before a 61-run effort against Lennox Head in the Hooker League.

'The 'Bar will play its second game of the season against Marist Brothers at Oakes Oval, Lismore tomorrow.

"Luke is pretty versatile and we look a lot stronger in the middle with him there,” captain Nathan Hoey said.

"He's been one of our best players over the years; he's playing plenty of golf at the moment so it looks like his back has made a full recovery.

"We'll probably only have Callum for half a season and he's still pretty busy with work.

"He's always looked the part and hopefully we can get a bit more out of him.

"He would give any second grade team trouble and it's not beyond him to play well here.”

Tintenbar-East Ballina missed the semi-finals last season and have often relied on opening batsman Abe Crawford, Hamilton and Hoey to score the runs.

Former NSW Country representative Brett Crawford has also taken a step back.

Hoey hopes to get the most out of its younger group in Jesse Barnwell, Cameron Daniels and Hamish McClintock.

"These guys have been in the fold for a while now and we hope they can step up this season,” Hoey said.

"Our bowling stocks are quite young. We don't mind that because they can get through plenty of overs and the heat won't worry them as much.

"We still have Steve Leahy; he took 30 wickets last season and gives it everything he has.”

In other games starting tomorrow:

Casino Cavaliers take on Lismore Workers at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Lennox Head hosts Murwillumbah at Megen Crescent oval.

Pottsville plays Alstonville at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.