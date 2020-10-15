Menu
Health

Returned traveller tests positive to COVID-19 in Cairns

by Sally Boxall
15th Oct 2020 1:18 PM
DEPUTY Premier Steven Miles says there is "no cause for great concern" after a traveller returning from Uganda tested positive to COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine in Cairns.

Mr Miles said the person had travelled through Uganda, Dubai and Papua New Guinea.

"All three places are known to have COVID cases," Mr Miles said.

 

The Cairns International Airport. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
He said Uganda had a high-risk warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

"The individual concerned was in contact with 15 others on their arriving flight," Mr Miles said.

"They are all now considered close contacts but they were all already in hotel quarantine because they had also returned from overseas."

 

 

Mr Miles said the case underlined how effective the state's hotel quarantine program and testing programs were.

He gave credit to Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service for its management of the case.

It comes after a public health alert was issued for two Cairns flights yesterday for a separate case after a woman tested positive in Melbourne after visiting the Far North.

The Far North's current official case total is 42 which is expected to rise today with the new case.

The tally includes three previous returned PNG travellers, as well as two workers from a foreign-flagged cargo ship.

