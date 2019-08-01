Return of the perm: The best salons to get curls

THE trend responsible for your mum and grandma's memorable, and often outrageous, 80s 'do is back.

Believe it or not, the latest trend making a comeback are perms.

But fear not - the modern look is less Kylie Minogue and Sandy in Grease, and more a post-beach wave.

If you had a perm in the 80s and are too scarred to get one again, you might be glad you don't have to opt for the tight wringlets and intense chemicals, modern perms can be gentler on the locks.

After two decades dominated by straightening irons the retro treatment is being resurrected, but finding salons able to perform the process is not easy.

We've found the following salons that know the art of the perm:

O!Hair of Alstonville

Owner Melissa Anderson said her salon offers a CPR perm (alkaline) and an acid perm.

Alkaline perm is stronger and is good for coarse and thick hair while acid perm is gentler and good for damaged hair.

The salon does at least two to three perms a week.

"Quite often the more damage there is to the hair, we do an acid wave because it's a different chemical solution,” Melissa said.

"We look at the hair and from the consultation we see what the client has done with the hair, whether it be solutions, straightening, colouring ... and that determines what solution we would use.”

Melissa said back in the day you could use one solution for all hair types, but these days because there's likely the hair has already been through a chemical process (such as dying), you can have a chemical reaction.

She said the acidity and pH scale of the hair comes into play.

"You've got to be exceptionally aware of previous chemical processes on the hair.

"We follow a pH scale ... about 5.5 is where it's normal. If we go down past 3 we can annihilate the hair.

"Once we get up around 7-8 we see some damage. Once we get around 9 we can dissolve the hair.

"There's a lot involved, and you've got to be very aware these days of all the extras that come into it, to give the clients the best outcome.

"We still use the techniques we used 20 to 30 to 40 years ago today, but we adapt it to the client.”

She said perms will likely drop before they grow out.

As yes, the hairdressers love for people to bring reference pictures in, but Melissa warned quite often a permed curl is very different to a tonged curl or a ghd curl.

"I think the dead straight style is gone for the time being. The natural wave is most definitely coming back in, it's a lot softer and it's much easier to wear.

"With the humidity we live in, it's much easier for curls.”

She warned it's really important to get proper consultation before you get a chemical service.

O!Hair of Alstonville at Shop 2/9 Bugden Ave, Alstonville, New South Wales 2477.

The Ivy Room, Casino

Hairdressers at The Ivy Room know how to use the original perming solution.

Different perms are offered depending on the clients taste and length of hair. They do not do spiral perms.

At 84 Walker Street Casino, New South Wales 2470.

Kirra's House of Hair, Casino

Kirra's home salon salon in Casino offers traditional perming with the rods.

Kirra said there's two different solutions used in perming, and you mix two solutions to make one.

"You have that setting for about 20 minutes and then you rinse that off and then you use another solution which sits for five minutes. Then you take the rods out and let it sit for another five minutes before rinsing the hair thoroughly.

"It's not advised to colour hair after you've permed.

"You can perm already coloured hair, but be wary on the strength of the perm solution you use.

"It cant be too strong because you don't want to damage the hair.

"You can get different sorts, it depends on the size of the rod.

"It also depends where you situate it on the hair as to how the curl turns out.”

Charmaines Hair Salon, Lismore

Charmaine's Hair Salon is one of the only hairdressing salons that offer perms in Lismore.

They use the traditional solution and method but will try and accommodate to people's requests - just bring in a photo for reference!

At 114 Keen St, Lismore NSW 2480.

If your salon offers a perm, let us know and we will add you to the list!