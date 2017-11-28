Return and earn: What we know so far about recycling scheme

NONE NEAR: The closest "return and earn" vending machine to the Northern Rivers will be this one, at Woolgoolga near Coffs Harbour.

THE New South Wales Government's Container Deposit Scheme rolls out state-wide on December 1, but so far Northern Rivers residents have nowhere to 'return and earn'.

There is a planned 800 recycling deposits to open state-wide from this date, but only particular drink containers will be accepted for a refund.

What we know so far:

The closest collection point to Northern Rivers residents is near Coffs Harbour

There will be one collection site for towns of 1000 people or more in regional NSW, with an additional site for each additional 20,000 people in a town - 150 collection sites

Consumers will be paying 20 cents more per drink can, which means it will cost an extra $5 per carton of beer or soft drink

The 10 cent refund will not be in cash, it can be claimed in the form of a voucher (e.g. Woolworths) or via a paypal transfer

Consumers will have the option of donating their 10 cent refund to donation partners including Planet Ark, Surf Life Saving New South Wales, St Vincent de Paul Society and Cancer Council NSW.

Accepted containers:

Glass, plastic, aluminium, steel, and liquid paperboard (cartons) drink containers which are 150ml to three litres in volume

Containers should be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have the original label attached.

Containers not accepted: