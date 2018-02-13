Feedback wanted on return and earn scheme

Jethro, Reuben and father Vaughan Maiden depositing empty bottles into the 'Return and Earn' recycling station at the BP service station.

Jethro, Reuben and father Vaughan Maiden depositing empty bottles into the 'Return and Earn' recycling station at the BP service station. Tweed Daily News

THE Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has sought comment on the impacts of the container deposit scheme, Return and Earn, on the NSW beverage market.

Commencing on December 1, Return and Earn provided consumers who returned empty eligible beverage containers to designated collection points, a 10 cent refund per container.

The NSW Government has asked IPART to monitor and report on the impacts of the scheme on beverage prices over the first year of its operation.

Releasing an issues paper for public comment today, IPART Chair Dr Peter Boxall said feedback was being sought from the beverage industry, consumers and other interested stakeholders.

"We're inviting comment on our proposed approach to the review, including feedback on how the costs of the scheme have affected beverage prices, and whether there has been any impact on competition in the beverage industry," Dr Boxall said.

IPART has not been asked to monitor the effectiveness of the scheme in achieving its objective of litter reduction or operational elements of the scheme, including the availability or accessibility of container collection points.

The Issues Paper is available from IPART's website, www.ipart.nsw.gov.au. Submissions close on March 13, 2018.

IPART has been asked to release a Progress Report in April and a Final Report is due to the NSW Government in December 2018.