Return and earn coming to Goonellabah

A reverse vending machine is currently being set up behind Woolworths in Goonellabah.

A reverse vending machine is currently being set up behind Woolworths in Goonellabah.

GOONELLABAH is set to be the fifth location in the Northern Rivers to get a collection point under the NSW Government's container deposit scheme.

The service at Goonellabah isn't live yet but is currently being installed behind Woolworths.

Other collection points are in Lismore, Ballina, Kyogle and Casino.

Accepted containers:

Glass, plastic, aluminium, steel, and liquid paperboard (cartons) drink containers which are 150ml to three litres in volume

Containers should be empty, uncrushed, unbroken and have the original label attached.

Containers not accepted:

Wine, spirits, cordial and plain milk containers are generally not eligible

Plain milk (or milk substitute) containers

Flavoured milk containers of one litre or more

Pure fruit or vegetable juice containers of one litre or more

Glass containers for wine and spirits

Casks (plastic bladders in boxes) for wine or water of one litre or more

Sachets for wine of 250ml or more

Containers for cordials and concentrated fruit/vegetable juices

Registered health tonics

The 10 cent refund can be claimed in the form of a voucher (e.g. Woolworths) or via electronic funds transfer to PayPal through an app.

Consumers will have the option of donating their 10 cent refund to donation partners including Planet Ark, Surf Life Saving New South Wales, St Vincent de Paul Society or Cancer Council NSW.