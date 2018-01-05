Return and earn collection point coming to Casino

Coming soon to Casino: Wollongbar teenager, Ares McBurney, cashes in on recycling at the Return and Earn machine located at Ballina Fair.

CASINO is set to be the fourth location in the Northern Rivers to get a collection point under the container deposit scheme.

But first, eight other points will be installed around the state.

Millions of eligible containers have been returned since December 1, with people from all parts of NSW participating.

As of this morning $2.2 million has been refunded to drink consumers.

NSW Environment Protection Authority Chief Environmental Regulator Mark Gifford said the new collection points is being rolled out to all corners of the state.

"The number of returned containers is growing each week as people around NSW get behind the scheme and do the right thing by the environment with their used containers,” Mr Gifford said.

"The total number of returns is expected to reach 25 million early next week.

"And it's not just people returning containers - the scheme operator TOMRA-Cleanaway is receiving lots of applications from the community and local businesses to host reverse vending machines and collection points.”

The collection point in Casino is expected to open soon.

As well as claiming the 10c refund at the collection points, people can choose to donate that 10c to one of the first four Return and Earn donation partners: Cancer Council, St Vincent de Paul, Surf Life Saving NSW and Planet Ark.

For more information on the scheme, a map of collection points and a list of eligible drink containers, visit: www.returnandearn.org.au.

Any issues with collection points can be reported to Network Operator TOMRA Cleanaway on 1800 290 691.