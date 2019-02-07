Recycling centre open hours have changed

OPERATING hours at Lismore City Council's Return & Earn Bulk Collection Centre are changing from next Wednesday, February 13.

New operating days/times are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7.30am to 3pm and Saturday from 9am to 3pm.

The Return & Earn Bulk Collection Centre is for people with 100+ eligible containers and is located at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre in Wyrallah Road.

The service is aimed at businesses and community organisations who have collected bulk containers, but can be used by anyone with over 100 containers.

It is a great way for schools and sporting clubs to fundraise and make money for special projects while teaching students or members the value of recycling.

The Bulk Collection Centre provides cash refunds and Council can organise direct deposits for groups or schools who are recycling on a regular basis.

Those visiting the Bulk Collection Centre do not have to go over the weighbridge - simply follow signage on-site at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.