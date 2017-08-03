Retro store back to former glory

Chrissy Andrews-Govett and Kelly Costello show off some of the goods at the Carrington Bazaar on Keen Street in Lismore.

KEEN Street, which received the brunt of flooding when the river broke its banks during flooding at the end of March has seen a new shop open, albeit a relocation from Molesworth Street.

Carrington Bazaar, reopened its doors yesterday at its new location just down from the Gollan Hotel.

The retro/vintage store, owned by Adam Strong, is a conglomerate of passionate vendors with different interests and tastes including antique silver and fine china, steampunk, retro and vintage clothes, bric-a-brac, and retro furniture.

Originally opened in 2010 and called Carrington Street Bazaar they subsequently relocated from Carrington Street to the Old Post Office building on Molesworth Street which was unfortunately flood affected in March.

Adam Strong said it was exciting to finally be trading again at a new premise and to see both new and familiar faces eager to find a deal or unique item of pre-loved clothing.

Over a six week period the new store was gutted, and repainted while items were kept in storage awaiting the re-opening.

"We have had lots of really positive feedback with people commenting on how they couldn't wait for us to open,” Mr Strong said.

He said they had already seen new clientele and new foot traffic and it made all the late nights renovating worth it.

"It is a huge relief to have it open again.

"We can get back to some normality.

"Mentally, it has been a really traumatic time.

"Once the clean-up is done it tends to leave people's minds, but there are still lots of people around town still struggling with the effect of the flood.

The store features a treasure trove of items including vintage jewllery, historical items, a large selection of collectables, furniture and clothing.