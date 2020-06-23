Retro pinballs machines could break price records

RETRO COMEBACK: Vintage pinball machines are among the highest trending items in todays auction houses.

COLLECTORS, investors and gamers are just some of the people who are flocking to purchase rare and limited edition pinball machines from an online auction this week.

But pinballs aren’t the only item resulting in a spike in online auction bidding.

RETRO COMEBACK: Retro, classic and memorabilia items are trending as people seek to enjoy themselves again.

Chief operations officer at Lloyds Auctions, Lee Hames, said the revival of retro, classic and memorabilia items including pinball machines and arcade machines was trending.

“People are frantically trying to get their hands on them to enjoy or put on display in their pool room or mancave,” he said.

Mr Hames added that their auctions had seen a five-fold increase since lockdown of all their auction categories from pinballs, classic cars and memorabilia to fine jewellery, art and heavy equipment.

With the strongest performing items heralding from the 1950s-1990s, the demand for vintage is another trend to emerge from lockdown.

“Phones are ringing off the hook with the number of enquiries we’ve had on all of our auctions especially this upcoming auction which includes over 100 machines with many iconic games including Daytona USA, Star Trek, Time Machine, limited edition Mustang and many other fantastic machines,” Mr Hames said.

RETRO COMEBACK: Retro, classic and memorabilia items are trending as people seek to recreate memories of childhood, or to experience something their parents or grandparents enjoyed.

Lloyds Auctions spokeswoman Kirstie Minifie said they were holding a pinball auction every three months compared to one or two a year previously.

“We have a lot of people in their 30s and 40s call in and say they remember playing these pinball machines as kids and it’s really cool,” she said.

“The music they play, the lights, the vibrations, it’s a real-world experience – you’re not just staring at a screen.”

Many people are buying vintage items for the family memories they represent.

“These memories create strong emotions with people wanting to relive or make new memories with their children in these cars and most importantly enjoy them,” Mr Hames said.

