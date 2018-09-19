Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenreagh milliner Virginia Hundt with just two of her creations will be sadly missed by the Clarence Valley and wider fashion community.
Glenreagh milliner Virginia Hundt with just two of her creations will be sadly missed by the Clarence Valley and wider fashion community. Debrah Novak
News

Retro community mourns the loss of Hundt

19th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

THE retro community is in mourning after the loss of Grafton milliner Virginia Hundt, who died on Friday.

"Virginia is a truly beautiful soul, a woman of great strength and courage who inspired so many people," a spokesperson from Miss Pinup Australia posted on their Facebook page.

"This world will mourn our loss of such a divine presence, mother of two, dearest friend, quick-witted, sailor- mouthed intellect whose creations were as unique as her personality.

"You will be forever missed and never forgotten beautiful lady."

With rockabilly flair and frocks to make every woman's heart sing, her labels Wicked Dame and Belle du Jour were much-loved clothing lines for many fashionistas, not to mention the high demand for her custom-made hats.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed, but a GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses, with the excess provided to her children's guardians.

If you would like to donate, please click HERE

funeral pinup rockabilly tribute virginia hundt
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    BREAKING: People evacuated from Lismore Base Hospital

    BREAKING: People evacuated from Lismore Base Hospital

    News A NUMBER of people have been evacuated from the building this afternoon.

    • 19th Sep 2018 1:50 PM
    Investigation continues after girl's tragic death

    Investigation continues after girl's tragic death

    News Car is being mechanically examined as police wait on test results

    Men accused of supplying drugs to prisoners face court

    premium_icon Men accused of supplying drugs to prisoners face court

    Crime An application was lodged to place one of the accused in custody

    Local Partners