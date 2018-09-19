Retro community mourns the loss of Hundt

Glenreagh milliner Virginia Hundt with just two of her creations will be sadly missed by the Clarence Valley and wider fashion community.

THE retro community is in mourning after the loss of Grafton milliner Virginia Hundt, who died on Friday.

"Virginia is a truly beautiful soul, a woman of great strength and courage who inspired so many people," a spokesperson from Miss Pinup Australia posted on their Facebook page.

"This world will mourn our loss of such a divine presence, mother of two, dearest friend, quick-witted, sailor- mouthed intellect whose creations were as unique as her personality.

"You will be forever missed and never forgotten beautiful lady."

With rockabilly flair and frocks to make every woman's heart sing, her labels Wicked Dame and Belle du Jour were much-loved clothing lines for many fashionistas, not to mention the high demand for her custom-made hats.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed, but a GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses, with the excess provided to her children's guardians.

If you would like to donate, please click HERE