TOUGH GIG: Many people who paid tribute to retiring Lismore City Council Mayor Isaac Smith, acknowledge he had a “tough gig”, which included dealing with floods, bushfires and financial difficulties and leading a divided group of councillors. Photo: Aisling Brennan
News

Retiring mayor dealt with fires, floods and financial challenges

Alison Paterson
31st Jan 2021 11:00 AM
A former councillor and wearer of the mayor robes has praised an outgoing Northern Rivers man for his dedication to the job during flood, bushfires, drought and the pandemic.

On Sunday January 31, 2021, former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell posed a tribute to Cr Isaac Smith.

“Today our Mayor Isaac Smith leaves office,” she said.

“Thank you Isaac for giving more than 12 years service to the Lismore community as a Councillor, including more than four years as Mayor.

“I appreciated working with you for eight of those years witnessing first hand your love of Lismore, your commitment and your high ethical standards.

“Your term as Mayor has been tougher than anyone could have imagined-flood, fires, financial challenges, COVID-19 and a divided council.

“Best wishes for the future in all you do and again, Thank You.”

Her posting also drew other comments fromthe community.

Philip Penwright – “Thank you Issac, pleased to call you a good mate, well done.”

Louise M. Somerville – “Thanks so much Isaac! Enjoy a well-earned rest. x”

Patrick Deegan – “Congratulations Isaac on all you have done for the community, all the best for the next chapter.”

Glenys Ritchie – “Great job in some difficult times Isaac. Your commitment and love for the town that has raised you and your family, has been exemplary for more than 12 years on Council. I wish you well on your next of life’s chapters.”

Cheryl Amor – “Tough Gig Issac glad that you made the call sometimes we keep going and it breaks us. You still have lots to give thankyou.”

Meanwhile, deputy mayor Neil Marks will be acting mayor until the councillors meet on February 9 to elect an interim mayor.

Lismore Northern Star

