Retiring Lismore MP to present final speech to parliament

RETIRING Lismore MP Thomas George will deliver his final speech in parliament tonight.

The Nationals MP will have held the seat of Lismore for two decades when NSW goes to the polls, and he retires, in March next year.

He is expected to address the NSW Parliament for the final time in his valedictory speech this evening.

On his Facebook page, Mr George said loved ones would be with him for the occasion.

"It will be great to have my family, friends and staff in Sydney to celebrate,” Mr George said.