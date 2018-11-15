Plan ahead for aged care needs

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the average lifespan in Australia has increased from 70 years in 1960 to 82 years in 2016.

Aveo head of care Darren Sonter said that, coupled with more than 22 per cent of the population expected to be aged over 65 within the next 40 years, meant the industry was changing to meet lifestyle demand.

Tanah Merah unit.

"It is no longer just about aged care; it's about choosing a lifestyle at the beginning of retirement that allows seniors to 'age in place' and provide a community for life," he said.

"Increasingly retirees are looking for options that allow them to access different levels of care if and when they are necessary.

"The resident is empowered to choose how and when their care is delivered ensuring freedom of choice and independence whilst remaining within the communities they love."

Aveo Durack Aged Care registered nurse Christine Tronc said the Durack community was not just a residential area for elderly residents to live, it was their home.

Aveo Durack aged care facility suite.

"Aveo Durack Aged Care has a huge range of services onsite to ensure residents are cared for without the inconvenience of travelling outside the community, giving family and relatives peace of mind," Ms Tronc said.

Aveo Freedom Tanah Merah industry liaison clinician Kirsten Lanagan said their facility offered residents a lot of choices.

Tanah Merah dining room.

"Residents at Aveo Freedom Tanah Merah live in a community within their own self-contained home and are encouraged to get involved with daily activities,'' she said.

"The nature of the retirement community ensures residents are not pressured to locate elsewhere when their care needs change.''