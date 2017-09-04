Retirement led to a 34 year love affair with golf

A PASSIONATE GOLFER: Lismore Workers Women's Golf Life Member Thea Warren took up the game when she retired. She said she wished she had started playing earlier. "If I had known how much I would enjoy it, I would have retired sooner," she said.

WHEN Thea Warren retired at age 59, she took up golf and was astounded by the joy the game brought her.

"If I had known how much I would enjoy it, I would have retired sooner,” Mrs Warren once said.

Recently the Lismore Workers Women's Golf Club announced how much they missed the lady they described as a "Life Member, a passionate golfer and dear friend.”

Born in 1924, Mrs Warren came to golf after retirement and joined the Lismore Workers Women's Golf Club in February 1983.

Thus, she commenced a 34 year love affair with the sport.

Mrs Warren very soon fell into the swing of things, attending Open Days with her fellow golfers and representing her Club at District Pennant.

In 1990 Mrs Warren took the step up to Committee Life, a journey that lasted 14 years.

She served in various positions culminating in election to president from 2001 to 2004.

In 2009 Mrs Warren's many years of service to her Golf Club were recognised when she was presented with Life Membership.

A LWWGC spokeswomen said Mrs Warren was a very special member.

"Thea's love of people and her passion for the game allowed her to meet many new people who became lifelong friends,” she said.

" We mourn the loss of a beautiful person and dear friend, but we take heart from the lady who loved life and people and enjoyed the many treasures of life's journey and who now rests in peace.”

Vale Thea Warren 24.6.1924 - 7.8.2017.