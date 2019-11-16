Retired racehorses get second chance at gold

Off the Track horse-racing finals will join the Bangalow Show's other horse events this year.

Jasmine Burke

EVER wondered what happens to the local racehorses who've run their last race?

Find out at the Bangalow Agricultural Show today.

Come along and see retired racehorses get a second chance at gold in the finals of the Off The Track for retired thoroughbreds which have raced or had a barrier trial.

Luckily, local equestrian advocates have banded together to secure the fate of some of these horses, by re-homing and re-training them to prepare them for their next career chapter.

Local equestrian riders are trying to achieve this, by re-educating these ex-racehorses for the show ring as a showhorse hack, dressage horse or a mount for riding classes.

The finals cover horses which have just retired with a Newcomer Champion to Open horses which may have been competing already as a showhorse.

There are garlands,trophy rugs and prizemoney of $2000.

Judge Tegan Harrison is a well-known leading jockey and Kim and Simon Durante have competed in the highest levels of Agricultural and royal Shows with their team of showhacks

Horse advocate Elizabeth Went said the special riding classes were a way of promoting rehabilitation of thoroughbred horses through Agricultural and Breed Shows.

"These classes will assist in bridging the gap between their racing career and new career chapter,” Ms Went said.

The Agricultural and Breed Shows are also catering for those recently retired from racing with a Newcomer Class to an Open Off The Track horse who can be fully trained as a show horse.

"It is great to see support from race trainers, racing clubs, jockeys, horse enthusiasts as well as showhorse competitors who are being positive for the future of these horses,” she said.

"It doesn't matter if a horse has won over $500,000 or zero in racing, they were all equal in trying to achieve a new future. This is the fourth year the OTT Series has been held, and it continues to grow in strength each year.”