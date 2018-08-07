Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Original Mattress Factory is coming to Mackay.
Original Mattress Factory is coming to Mackay. Contributed
News

Retail superstore has big plans for Mackay

by Rainee Shepperson
7th Aug 2018 11:17 AM

ORIGINAL Mattress Factory is making its way to Mackay, with a new store opening in early October.

The Mackay store will be one of only a select few Queensland locations for the retail chain that specialises in budget mattresses and bedroom accessories.

Original Mattress Factory prides itself on cutting out the expensive showroom fit-outs in exchange for cheaper prices on their goods. The company also refuses to stock any big brand labels, which they believe are overpriced.

Advertisements have already gone up on Seek looking for shop assistants and retail managers for the Mackay store.

mackay business mackay retail original matress factory retail
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    BRUTAL ATTACK: Casino man hit 61-year-old with iron bar

    premium_icon BRUTAL ATTACK: Casino man hit 61-year-old with iron bar

    Crime THE victim was left with severe injuries and may require surgery after being struck on the head and face.

    • 7th Aug 2018 1:00 PM
    Desperate search for man trapped by bushfire

    Desperate search for man trapped by bushfire

    Breaking A man is missing after his camp fire got out of control

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck

    Breaking Emergency services are en route to the scene

    5 people who aren't on our 70 Most Influential list

    5 people who aren't on our 70 Most Influential list

    News We're counting down the most important people on the Northern Rivers

    • 7th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners