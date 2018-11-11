Menu
Aerial of the Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Jay Cronan
Resurfacing will delay traffic on busy road next week

10th Nov 2018 11:00 PM

MOTORIST are advised of changed traffic conditions from tomorrow on the Bruxner Highway between Emigrant Creek and the Teven Road interchange to allow for night maintenance work to be carried out.

The work involves resurfacing of the road to increase its lifespan and reduce ongoing maintenance costs.

Single lane closures will be in place while work is carried out on this section of road.

To minimise the impact to motorists the work will be carried out from Monday between 6pm and 6am for four nights, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

