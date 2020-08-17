RESULTS: How did your local team go this weekend?
AROUND the Northern Rivers hundreds of athletes took a brief break from pandemic worries when they donned their club colours and onto the court, ground, field or course for play their beloved sport.
While early rain on Saturday freshened up the footy grounds, the rest of the weekends games were played in brilliant sunshine, apart from baseball which was washed out.
Results*
AFL
Men
Lismore Swans def Ballina Bomber 11.9-78 to 6.6-42.
Byron Bay Magpies 17.10-112 def Tweed Tigers 10.4-64
Women
Lismore Swans were defeated by Ballina Bombers 1.0.1 – 7.10.52
Byron Bay 2.5-17 defeated by Tweed Coast 3.4-22.
BASEBALL
Baseball Far North Coast games were washed out as was reported on social media.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League
Cudgen 28 Murwillumbah 20
Mullumbimby 4 Ballina 42
Casino 16 Marist 52
Bilambil 16 Tweed Coast 18
RUGBY UNION
Round 5 – 15th August 2020
First Grade
Ballina 41 (Nick Watson 2, Samisoni Yamai 2, Brad Brown, Ant Lolohea tries, Sam Giltrap 4 conversions, penalty goal) d Bangalow 13 (Daniel Proudman try, Blake Neilsen conversion, 2 penalty goals)
Half Time: Ballina 14 – Bangalow 13
Lennox Head 85 (Tasman De Groot 3, Zac Beecher 2, Zak Condon 2, Berrick Barnes, John Young, Kurt Orlanno, Martin McNamara, Kel Sheather, Matt Liddle tries, Berrick Barnes 8, Kel Sheather, Brad Lees conversions) d Lismore 0
Half Time: Lennox 40 – Lismore 0
Casuarina 24 (Penalty Try, Vitori Buatava, Trent Ryan tries, Vitori Buatava 2 conversions, penalty goal) d Wollongbar 17 (Bill Johnston, Sam Kerry, Louis Hollman tries, Sam Kerry Conversion)
Half Time: Wollongbar 17 – Casuarina 0
Grafton 38 (Jack Anderson, James Hughes, Rob Hill, Kyle Hancock, Adam Smidt, Timothy Rigg tries, Kyle Hancock 4 conversions) d Casino 19 (Corey Townsend, Josefa Lalabalavu, Bryce Spencer tries, Stephen Murchie 2 conversions)
Half Time: Grafton 14 – Casino 7
Point Score
Ballina 21, Wollongbar 21, Lennox 21, Casuarina 17, Bangalow 15, Grafton 7, Casino 1, Lismore 0
Reserve Grade
Lennox Head 100 d Lismore 0
Casuarina 24 d Wollongbar 19
Ballina 30 d Mullumbimby 0
Grafton 26 d Casino 24
Under 18’s
Mullumbimby 17 d Ballina 7
Casino 46 d Kyogle 19
Women’s
Ballina 29 d Wollongbar 7
Lennox Head 27 d Lismore 5
Casino 10 d Evans River 5
Presidents Cup
Byron Bay 41 d SCU 14
Iluka 27 d Kyogle 12
Evans River 48 d Tenterfield 5
SOCCER
Match of the round – Lismore Thistles V Maclean Bobcats
Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney reported that the Lismore Thistles scored their first win of the 2020 season after defeating Maclean FC on Sunday August 16,
“Thistles came back from a 0-2 deficit to defeat the Bobcats 3-2,” Mackney said.
“A goal to speedy striker Jye Wilson before halftime gave Thistles impetus to get momentum in the second half running with a strong breeze.
“Two set plays from young midfielder Will Parsons who delivered brilliant balls into the 6 yard box resulted in goals to Nick Rhodes in the 20th minute of the second half and Isaac Essery who slotted the winning goal with less than one minute left on the clock.”
Mackney said Thistles coach Nick Winkler-Maloney was delighted with the result and said that his young charges will take much needed confidence from the win.
Men’s Premier League
Lismore Thistles FC def Maclean FC 3-2
Byron Bay FC 5 def Lismore Richmond Rovers 3
Goonellabah FC 4 def Alstonville FC 2
South Lismore FC 2 def Bangalow SC 0
Women’s Premier League
Lismore Thistles SC 3 def Lennox Head FC 0
Alstonville FC 2 def Byron Bay FC 1
Bangalow SC 1 def Goonellabah FC 0
SURFING
The 2020 Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles
Under-14 Boys
1 – Sol Gruendling (Freshwater)
2 – Max Mcgillivray (Evans Head)
3 – Samuel Lowe (Port Kembla)
4 – Kash Brown (Cronulla)
Under-14 Girls
1 – Juniper Harper (Lennox Head)
2 – Ocea Curtis (Lennox Head)
3 – Bodhi Simon (Port Kembla)
4 – Shyla Short (Austinmer)
Under-12 Boys
1 – Ben Zanatta Creagh (Dee Why)
2 – Sullivan Tucker (Freshwater)
3 – Balin Cullen (Avalon)
4 – Ocean Lancaster (Merewether)
Under-12 Girls
1 – Lucy Darragh (Gerringong)
2 – Evie Fisher (Gymea Bay)
3 – Mia MacMahon (Norah Head)
4 – Matilda Parkhouse (Stuarts Point)
