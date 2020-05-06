RESULTS: Golfers are still out in full swing

PLAY ON: Golf is still being played around the Northern Rivers with the usual weekly club, social and veterans competition. Photo Darron Cummin.

BALLINA

On Monday (May 4), 149 Members, Visitors and Veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event. The winner was Dianne Webster with 42 points on a countback to second placed Alan Nicholls. Third with 41 points was Graham Baldwin. Fourth on a countback with 38 points was Bradd Farrell from fifth placed John Mathie from sixth placed Ray Buckley from seventh placed Peter Blair.

There were 29 balls to 35 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $70 each were Len Keith, Greg Russell, Michael Hynes and David Fraser .

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of NTPs, Hot Shot, Pro Pin and Eagles Nest.

113 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 Hole event. Winner was Graham Baldwin with 42 points winning $40. Second on a countback was Len Keith with 42 points, winning $30. Third was Alan Nicholls with 39 points, winning $20. There were seven $10 vouchers down to 35 points on a countback. Voucher winners were Bill Nardi, George Morris, Ray Buckley, Reg Miller, Bob Blacklidge, Rob Gordon and Bruce Rollo.

On Monday 27th April 2020, 146 Members, Visitors and Veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event. The winner was John Murphy with 43 points. Second was Geoff Wegg with 41 points on a countback from Bruce Mathieson. Fourth was Neville Budd with 40 points. Fifth with 38 points on a countback was Val Suarez from sixth placed Wayne Bryce from seventh placed Craig Dewhurst.

The Card Draw winners for $69 each were Patricia Faithfull, David Walker, Peter Lake, and Peter Salgram.

On Monday 20th April 2020, 148 Members, Visitors and Veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event. The winner was Peter Rooney with 40 points. Second was Vincent Hunt with 39 points. Third on a countback with 38 points was David Neven from fourth placed Lyle Rawle from fifth placed David Middleton from sixth placed Ian Wright. Seventh on a countback was Greg Andersen with 37 points.

The Card Draw winners for $70.00 each were Max Steinmann, Christopher Simpson, Douglas Hawes and Glenn Nlson.

CASINO

Tuesday April 28 the Casino Vets had 42 starters for the Single Stableford event. Winners for the day were Peter Knight (28) with 45 from Graham Finnie (29) with 37 on a c/b from Dianne McLennan 919), then came Rodney Martin (13) with 36 and Rod Trustum (22) had 35 on a c/b from Skippy Bennett (20 and Noel Kinsley (13). The Ball Rundown went to 30 on a c/b.

Wednesday April 29 the Casino Ladies had 34 players for the Global Tyres (Ashleigh Clark Smith) Sponsored day; it is also the 4th round of the Dianne Black Stableford Trophy. Div 1 Global Tyres & Mechanical Winner is Helen Olive (22) with 31 points from Runner Up Anne Mead (21) with 29, Div 2 Global Tyres & Mechanical Winner is Anne Innes (31) with 39 points on a c/b from Maree Drysdale (28) and Div 3 Global Tyres & Mechanical Winner was Vonnie Micallef (34) with 34 points from Runner Up Kay Wood (34) with 33 points and the Ball Rundown went to 28.

Thursday April 30 there were 49 starters for the Casino Golf Club Single Stableford and the winner was Russell Charlton (21) with 37 points from Runner Up Dave Roberts (30) finishing with 36 on a 6 way countback from Wayne Nowland, Andrew Campbell, Keith Larsson, Daniel Kennedy and Alan Walsh. The Ball Rundown went to 34 on a c/b.

Friday May 1 the Ladies ended up with 26 players and Nora Viel (16) came in the winner with 37 points from Runner Up Judith McHugh (33) with 36 points. The Ball Rundown went to 33 on a c/b.

Saturday May 2 with a field of 116 the game was on and the scores were close and the wind was blowing with A Grade Steven Simpson (10) finishing with 39 points from Runner Up John Riggall (6) having 38. B Grade winner was Greg O’Leary (16) with 38 from Robert Oaten (20) having 37 and new comer Tony Cicchinelli (32) winning with 38 points from regular visitor Linda Waring (24) with 37 on a c/ from Steve James (28). The Ball rundown went to 33 on a c/b. Our golf professional Lang Doolan was glad to get out and have a game and enjoy the sunlight as well.

CASINO SOCIAL

The monthly medal winner was Phillip Piccoli with a net score of 15 from Dave Roberts with 20, 3rd, Bruce Yates 24. The putting trophy went to G.Randall with 15 putts and the players draw to G.Shephard. Nearest to

pins: 8th, A Hughes. 9th, R.Ruttley. 10th, G.Skennar. 11th, F.Bruni.

13th, W.Jackson. 14th, T.Llewellyn. 15th, J.Llewellyn. 16th, S.Wenham.

17th, P.Piccoli. 18th, B.Wenham. Next Sunday’s event sponsored by Casino Mini Mart will be a single stroke on the bottom 10 holes and visitors are welcome to play with hit off from 6.30am- 7.30am.

The single stableford last Sunday (April 19) was won by Bill Walker with 30 points from Nathan Rose with 26. 3rd, Norton Bolt 23.The nearest to pins and putting was not contested and the players draw was won by P.Piccoli.

The winner of the single stableford on Sunday (April 19) was Ray Ruttley with 27 points from Terry Llewellyn with 23. 3rd, Julie Llewellyn 22. The putting trophy went to G.King with 16 putts and D.Slade won the players draw. There was no nearest to pins contested.

CASINO VETS

On Tuesday April 21 casino vets played a single stableford. 42 players enjoyed the perfect weather conditions and there were some repeat trophy winners. Overall winner was Warwick Sweeney 40 from Len Brown 39, Peter Knight 37, Peter Brophy 37, Mark Mason 36, John Quirk 36 and Glen Ross 36.

Ball credits won by Barry Estreich 35, Bryan Low 34, Greg Petty 34, Terry O’Brien 34, Wayne Nowland 34, Noel Kinsley 34, Di McLennan 33, David Mudford 33, Janelle Godfrey 33,Dan Kennedy 32, John Nipperess 32, Rod Trustum 31, Alan Schier 30, Ted Patch 30, Tim Meyer 29, Lawrie Bonner29, Reg McLennan 29 and Ian Spencer 29.

Casino veterans golf results for Tuesday April 14. There was 36 members play a single stableford event for the usual rundown of prizes. Warwick Sweeney won the day on a 3 way countback with 37pts frfom Len Brown 37, birthday boy Jim Dean 37,Colin Godfrey 36, Peter Knight 35, Noel Kinsley 35, and Wayne Nowland 35. Ball credits were won by Ted Fogarty 34, Alan Schier 34, Skippy Bennett 33, Snow Summers 33, Jeff Lassig 33, John Quirk 33, Tim Meyer 33, Barry Estreich 33, Dan Kennedy 32, Trevor Wood 32 and Sandy Thompson 32. No NTP’s because of the corona rules. Next week will be a single stableford.

WOODLAWN-EVANS HEAD

Tuesday April 28 Club Competition Winner J Hair, Rundown D Ferrier, J Baker, L Campbell, B Ferrier, J Robinson Snr., R Ware, T Booth, D Knights, J Robinson Jnr., Wednesday April 29 Ladies Competition Winner J Pethers, Rundown S Manwarring, R Kinnane,

Thursday April 30 Veterans Single Stableford Winner M Core 41, Rundown T English, J Boyd, J Robinson, J Edser, J Perkins, Friday May 1 Club Competition Winner J O’Donnell, Runner Up S Manwarring, Saturday May 2 Club Monthly Mug Overall Winner C Hastie 68,

A Grade Winner J Robinson Jnr. 70, C Grade Winner B Briffa 75, Gross Winner J Barany 81c/b, Putting C Hastie 23, Rundown J Mulcahy, P O’Connor, R Williams, P Mitchell, G Irvine, P Newman, M Jarrett, D Knights, T Hawkins, P Wall, D Cotes, F Murdoch, B Ferrier, J Boyd,

Ladies Winner J Hennessy, Rundown S Manwarring, G Edser, C Youngberry, S O’Connor, K Fletcher, Pros Approach M Fava, Mystery Numbers G Fletcher & W Legge.

Tuesday, April 21 Club Competition Winner G Ferrier, Runner Up J Boyd, Rundown B Ferrier, J Hair, T English, J Perkins, T Booth, C Wagstaff, J Neilsen, Wednesday April 22 Ladies Single Stableford Winner J Hennessy, Runner Up R Kinnane, Thursday April 23 Veteran’s

Single Stableford Winner T Hancock, Rundown J Robinson Jnr, B Ferrier, P Fay, Jeff Boyd, D Perkins, Friday April 23 Winner D Ferrier, R/Up T Booth, Saturday April 25 18 Holes Vs Par Winner B Ferrier +4, B Grade Winner P Wall +1, C Grade Winner G Fletcher Rundown J Olivieri,

P Newman, J Robinson Snr., R Williams, G Williams, G Tickle, D Pobje, P Mitchell, D Cotes, T Hancock, P O’Connor, C Hastie, J Mulcahy, M Fava, B Bevege, Pro Approach J Barany, Ladies Winner K Fletcher, Rundown C Youngberry, R Kinnane, S Manwarring, D Perkins,

Mystery Numbers P Newman & B Bevege.

Tuesday April 14 Club Competition Winner J Mulcahy, Rundown T Booth, J Perkins, G Ferrier, Wednesday 15th Ladies Competition Winner S Manwarring, Rundown J Hennessy, R Kinnane, Thursday, April 16th Veteran’s Single Stroke Winner S Colless 67, Rundown T English,

D Ferrier, B Ferrier, L Newton, Friday April 17 Club Competition Winner B Ferrier, Rundown C Wagstaff, Saturday April 18 Single Stableford Overall Winner J O’Donnell 43 , A Grade Winner E Mackney 39, B Grade Winner P Mitchell 39 c/b, Gross Winner J Robinson Jnr., Rundown

J Robinson Snr., J Behn, C Hastie, M Hardy, T Hancock, G Fletcher, P Wall, J Mulcahy, B Kinnane, B Ferrier, K Richardson, D Pobje, D Ferrier, Ladies Winner R Kinnane Rundown S Manwarring, J Boyd, K Fletcher, S O’Connor, Pros Approach P Wall, Mystery Numbers B Ferrier &

T Hancock.