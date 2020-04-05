Restrictions introduced on taking garbage to the tip

THE COVID-19 crisis has led to Richmond Valley Council only accepting “essential waste” at the Nammoona Waste and Resource Recovery Facility in Casino.

The restrictions also apply to the Evans Head and Rappville transfer stations.

Essential waste means garbage which is decaying or attracting pests.

Council advises residents who live in areas with a garbage pick-up service should not bring waste to the facilities.

The weekly kerbside garbage pick-up for green bins and the fortnightly pick-up of the rand yellow bins is still operating.

Council’s general manager, Vaughan Macdonald, said the restrictions were introduced to comply with the NSW Government’s public health orders, as well as concern for the health and safety of staff and the community.

Mr Macdonald said waste staff would no longer accept cash payments from residents who wish to dispose of essential items at the Casino and Evans Head facilities. Tap to pay must be used, excluding the Rappville Transfer Station.

He said residential loads would be limited to household garbage only, and no green waste or bulky items would be accepted.

“While isolation at home is a great opportunity to do yard work, purge your closets, or complete renovations, waste materials from these projects can remain at your property for now,” Mr Macdonald said.

Mr Macdonald said existing commercial account customers could access the facilities for essential visits only.

He said site staff had the right to refuse any load which contained prohibited items or did not meet the limitations above.

“Site staff will use social-distancing protocols to allow two metres of distance between themselves, their colleagues and the public,” Mr Macdonald said.

“This will include restricting the number of users on site.”

The Nammoona Tip Shop is closed, and all sites will be closed Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Sunday and Monday, except for Rappville Transfer Station which will have its normal service on Easter Sunday.

All facilities will be closed on Anzac Day, Saturday, April 25.