Restrictions in place as Super Hornets conduct training

OPERATIONAL training will be conducted at the Evans Head Air Weapons Range next week, using F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force Base at Amberley.

The training, which will take place on Tuesday, will involve Number 1 Squadron aircrew conducting live air to ground strafing and low flying within the Evans Head airspace.

Specific strafing activities are planned to be conducted between 12.45-1.45pm.

For safety reasons, the Southern DPA (overwater) will be closed from noon to 4pm.

Commander of Air Combat Group, Air Commodore Michael Kitcher, said local residents were advised operations on the range could change due to weather or other operational considerations.

People have been advised to heed the closure of the range overwater areas.

"Air Force appreciates the ongoing input and long standing support the local community provides in terms of our operations," Air Commodore Kitcher said.

Local residents are advised access to the range (land areas) remains restricted regardless of any activities being conducted.

This is due to the historical use of range and the possibility of unexploded ordnance remaining at the site.

The Evans Head Air Weapons Range Community Advisory Panel has been advised of these activities.

"Defence personnel display Red Flags whenever live firing activities are conducted and carry out patrols to ensure people don't stray into the area," Air Commodore Kitcher said.

For further information please refer to the Air Force Operations website.