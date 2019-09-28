Restored film of INXS' Wembley concert to premiere here

ICONIC MOMENT: A still from the film INXS: Live Baby Live, the documentary about the 1991 performance by the Australian band at Wembley Stadium.

ICONIC MOMENT: A still from the film INXS: Live Baby Live, the documentary about the 1991 performance by the Australian band at Wembley Stadium. Andrew Southam

INXS: Live Baby Live, a documentary about INXS' historic 1991 Wembley concert, will premiere in Byron Bay next month.

The video, owned by former INXS manager and Ballina resident, Chris M. Murphy, was restored from 35mm film cans into a 4K Ultra HD version.

INXS: Live Baby Live will hit cinemas on November 14, North and South America from December 9, and internationally from November 27, but the film will premiere as part of the Byron Bay International Film Festival here first.

On Saturday, July 13, 1991, rock band INXS, one of the world's most revered Australian bands, delivered the gig of their lives at London's Wembley Stadium to 74,000 ecstatic fans.

After a decade and a half on the road, the band were at the peak of their live powers and the performance filmed that day shows they were not only a world-class stadium band, but the only band that ever had the guts to walk onto the stage at Wembley Stadium in front of 74,000 people and jam their own intro.

Six years to the day of Live Aid and five years and a day since the band supported Queen at Wembley Stadium, INXS headlined their own show with support from Jellyfish, Roachford, Jesus Jones, Deborah Harry, and The Hothouse Flowers.

The event, called Summer XS, was immortalised in the best-selling long-form video Live Baby Live (directed by David Mallet) and partly by the album of the same name.

The band played over 2000 shows before singer Michael Hutchence's untimely passing 20 years ago.

There were no screens, no ramps, no backing singers, no props and no cell phones and somehow we keep talking about it.