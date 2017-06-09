Restored artwork to be revealed on June 19

BIG SURPRISE: OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson is excited to unveil the backroom at his cafe after it was refurbished following flood damage during the March flood.

CAFE OneOne4 will officially celebrate its reopening on June 19 with an invitation to the community to attend from 9am to 12pm.

The café on Keen Street will be revealing the restored artwork which was discovered after the March floods.

OneOne4 owner Gera Davidson said they wanted to celebrated a new beginning and to say thank-you to volunteers and staff who helped during the flood recovery effort.

The café which has been operating at effectively half its potential after flood water inundated the main seating area will now be able to open its back room to the public again.

Mr Davidson said they would highlight the celebration with a new menu and food samples, and the launch of different special drinks and offerings that would be used as a fundraiser for the Lismore Flood Appeal.

He said 50% of proceeds from these special drinks - as yet still a secret but possibly coffee related - would go to the flood appeal for the entire month.

Also on display will be the renovated back room and the restored mural.

Artist Andy Peter Jackson spent three or four days restoring an artwork he created almost 40 years ago.

The mural was found after a wall was removed due to flood damage almost a month after the flood.

An intensive Facebook search eventually led to the artist being reunited with his work.

Mr Davidson said the celebration was well deserved as he believes that if it had not been for volunteers and the community, the struggle to overcome the devastation would have been that much harder.

He said it had been a wild ride with most of the two weeks after the flood seemingly just a blur in his memory.

He added they would announce more special news on the day.