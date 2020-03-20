Menu
Restaurants take customers’ temps to combat COVID-19

20th Mar 2020 3:48 PM

Townsville restaurants have begun taking customers' temperatures before they enter as stricter health measures come into play during the COVID-19 crisis.

IMC Steakhouse, which operates on Palmer Street and Willows, told customers via Facebook this morning they would be using "non-contact clinical grade infra-red thermometers" to measure temperatures.

"Upon entry, a friendly staff member will require a reading to ensure your temperature is recorded to be below 37.8°C," the post read.

"Our digital thermometers deliver readings within .2° of accuracy and only takes a few seconds to display."

The new IMC Steak House at Willows. Picture: Evan Morgan
The new IMC Steak House at Willows. Picture: Evan Morgan

 

"The temperature tests are conducted on all patrons, staff, chefs and visitors of IMC," the restaurant posted.

"Doing so is just one of the measures we have in place in ensuring we meet and exceed current WHO (World Health Organisation) guidelines.

"The IMC Steakhouse knows there's nothing better than enjoying a great Australian steak with your mates. So while we're busy practising rigorous health and hygiene procedures, strictly following up-to-date government policies, and closely monitoring staff and diners... we're just as committed to providing the same warm, welcoming, and enjoyable experience for our customers and continuing to do what we do best - steak!"

 

 

Cactus Jacks is also reportedly testing customers' temperatures to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

coronavirus covid-19 food restaurants

