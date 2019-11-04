Restaurants, builders, chicken stores among 92 in strife

FROM crab restaurants to four-wheel-drive businesses and chicken stores, almost 100 companies were put in liquidation or administration across Queensland last month.

After just 11 months in operation the closure of Marina Mirage restaurant, King Crab Co GC, took consumers by surprise.

The future of IGA supermarkets in Logan and Ipswich were under a cloud after the director, linked to Carl's Jr and Cinnabon, put his company Om Mahalaxmii into liquidation.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail, that company owned four luxury cars while owing workers and creditors more than $4.1 million.

It wasn't all good news in Queensland's idyllic Whitsundays region with a wedding planning company going bust, leaving almost 40 couples in the lurch.

It was only thanks to the rallying of the tourism industry, with liquidator Dennis Offerman's help, that prevented wide-spread disaster.

Red Rooster was also roasted in October with the administration of Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd temporarily closing six restaurants.

A seventh store remains closed.

Here's the full list of businesses in liquidation or administration.

