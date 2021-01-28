Bikie boss killed in motorcycle crash

Details have revealed the ‘absolutely heartbreaking’ final moments before a top level bikie died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Cessnock.

Details have revealed the ‘absolutely heartbreaking’ final moments before a top level bikie died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Cessnock.

A high-ranking member of the Finks bikie gang has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in an early morning accident at Bellbird on Wednesday.

Bodie Dwyer, the president of the Tamworth City chapter of the Finks, was killed when the Harley Davidson he was riding slammed into a road barrier about 6km south of Cessnock about 4am.

Bodie Dwyer, a high-ranking member of the Finks was killed in a motorcycle crash near Cessnock on Wednesday, January 27. Picture: Facebook

He was thrown from the bike near the intersection of Wollombi Rd and Kendall St and was found by passers-by in long grass suffering horrific injuries.

Despite the frantic work of emergency services, Dwyer died at the scene.

"He was awake and we just tried to reassure him that help was on the way and stayed with him until police arrived,'' motorist and former emergency worker Roger Lewis told The Newcastle News.

"It was absolutely heartbreaking to know that there was nothing any of us could do due to the nature of the injuries except reassurance and try to keep him still.''

Finks members gathered at the scene of the crash on Thursday, where 13 balloons had been placed.

Bodie Dwyer, a high-ranking member of the Finks was killed in a motorcycle crash near Cessnock on Wednesday, January 27. Picture: Facebook

The number "13" is significant for bikie gangs, with "13" patches predating the "1%" tags used to identify themselves as outlaw motorcycle clubs.

Dwyer had been the president of the Tamworth City chapter of the Finks and had proudly posted photographs of himself in his colours and on Harley Davidsons on social media.

Not usually ones to pour out their hearts online, several friends and Finks members did mention Dwyer, including one who wrote, in part: "we love you and we will ride again soon rest easy brother'' along with the club's FFFF - Finks Forever Forever Finks.

The Finks also have a chapter based in the Coalfields area although it was unclear whether Dwyer was visiting other members before he died.

The bike involved in Dwyer's death is believed to have belonged to another member of the Finks.

Police are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

They are preparing a report for the coroner.

Originally published as 'Rest easy brother': Bikie boss killed in motorcycle crash