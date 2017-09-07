Respected Nimbin woman handed suspended jail sentence

A WELL known Nimbin woman with a strong community ties has narrowly escaped jail over dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime and the supply of more than a kilogram of cannabis.

On June 28 last year police executed a search warrant at Tashanna Fuller's home on Thorburn St in Nimbin just before noon.

Police located $15,500 within a drawer in the 46-year-old's bedside table.

In the back shed of the property police located a duffle bag with 1.28kg of cannabis in several plastic bags.

She admitted the cannabis was hers.

In car in shed police also found a can of capsicum spray.

At her sentencing in Lismore Local Court it was revealed that Fuller moved to the area with her parents at the age of two from Sydney to live at the Tuntable Falls Community.

She had spent most of her life in the area and had a long history of close involvement with the community, including ongoing community service.

Fuller is a co-owner of the Nimbin Service Station.

Sentencing Magistrate Annett Sinclair said the offences would usually warrant a custodial jail sentence, but Fuller's case was an exception.

Fuller had no prior convictions and was not a drug user, and could demonstrate an active and long-term contribution to her community.

Fuller's referees painted her in a "very good light... and they are all surprised that you find yourself in the position that you are today," she told Fuller.

Magistrate Sinclair sentenced Fuller to a nine month suspended jail sentence for dealing in the suspected proceeds of crime, and a total $2400 fine for drug supply and the possession of capsicum spray.