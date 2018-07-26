Respect the men and women in the middle

REFEREE RESPECT: Brothers Jackson and Joshua Yates, who are two talented young referees making a positive contribution to the game.

NATIONAL Rugby League fans are likely aware of the ongoing controversy surrounding referees.

Finding people who are happy to endorse the common assessment that the officiating this season is a debacle is like shelling peas.

I, too, sometimes express my frustration (with colourful animation) towards the television during games.

Watching my beloved teams fall foul of a referee's adjudication causes my primal instincts to react to perceived incompetence of match officials.

Sitting in the comfort of my lounge room and tainted by a bias caused by expecting favour for my team, my balance of endorphins have been known to blur my less than expert grasp of the rules of the game.

NRL is, of course, not unique to complaints about officiating in sport.

Working as a sports administrator regularly finds me sought out as a sounding board for an apparent endless line of disgruntled observers and participants who consider their expertise as being more enhanced than the individuals who are qualified to officiate games.

The collective known as spectators and fans are a valued part of sport however this demographic does not have a rite of passage to be critical without some reasonable measure. Listening to emotional commentary will eventually test even the most proficient practitioner and as a humble sports administrator I must ask for some clemency with expectations often submitted to "fix the abomination of poor referees” in our game.

Consistency in decision-making by referees, more roll of the green in 50/50 decisions and generally better referees, are typical of the common demands cited.

In the week that Northern NSW Football nominates as being Referee Recognition Weekend, I encourage everyone to take a few deep breaths and put some perspective into reasonable expectations that should exist in community sport.

Referees are not perfect, rarely appreciated enough and almost always nominated as being a major reason that a result in a game does not go the way that we want it to go.

Evidence presented by a myriad of people who speak with great conviction across all levels of competition and most sports, leads us to believe that referees are fundamentally flawed in their efforts.

The absence of criticism directed towards the striker who misses an open goal, the defender who concedes a penalty or a mouthy coach who bellows distain from the sideline, are seemingly irrelevant to the performance of a team or outcome of a match.

Referees are given instruction in the Laws of the Game, each provided periodic training and mentoring and they are accountable to various regulations and standards.

This may not be compelling evidence for everyone within the context of the ire directed towards referees, but it does mean that despite their inexperience, referees are most likely more competent in making decisions on the field of play than most players, coaches, spectators and parents.

Although I am unable to guarantee absolute perfection for decisions made by every referee in every game, I commend the contribution that these individuals make to the game.

Until we reach utopia on any level, my hope is that we stand and applaud the efforts of referees and this week is a chance to say "Thanks, ref” because supporting these individuals can only help to provide a more enjoyable participation experience for us all.