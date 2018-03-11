Respect for new referees gets green light

GREEN LIGHT: New match officials will wear the Green Shirt when they begin officiating in 2018. L-R Ron Honeybun (senior match official), Anthony Smith (FFNC Match Officials Development Officer) and Glen Gibbs (FFNC Director and former top referee) with FFNC referee Connor Barnden.

GREEN LIGHT: New match officials will wear the Green Shirt when they begin officiating in 2018. L-R Ron Honeybun (senior match official), Anthony Smith (FFNC Match Officials Development Officer) and Glen Gibbs (FFNC Director and former top referee) with FFNC referee Connor Barnden. Supplied

A GREEN shirt campaign designed to encourage players, coaches and spectators to support newly-minted match officials who referee football, is taking off in the region.

Replacing the traditional black, the green shirts will identify the referee as new to the job and alert everyone involved they are there to do their best.

Many sporting organisations have identified that harassment, abuse and lack of respect for officials has been significant causes of the declining number of people officiating

Football Far North Coast match officials coordinator, Luke Mackney, said the green shirt initiative aims to encourage everyone to show support to the people who officiate the game.

Mackney, 33, said the campaign, which is backed by Football Federation Australia, aims to combat anti-social behaviour, end the abuse of officials with players, coaches and spectators respecting the referee.

"These green shirts make new officials easily identifiable, to recognise and support," he said.

"We have already given out a handful and we hope the 16 participants of the latest match official course sign up."

Mackney said at this stage there is no specific time frame for the new referees to stay in the green shirt before they move into the traditional black.

"It will depend on how they go," he said.

"As one may do really well after one or two games while another might take a season."

Mackney said the green shirt initiative had been run successfully in other sports and states.

"It's not a new idea but one very much worth introducing locally," he said.

"We require upwards of 50 new match officials, particular seniors aged 18 plus and I hope and urge senior players take up the whistle."

Spending a few hours each week or month as a referee does not prohibit them from playing, Mackney said.

"Referees can do one day a weekend or whenever suits them," he said

"After the Northern Star article we did get some enquiries."

Mackney said the costs of being a referee are similar to those incurred as a player.

"But the difference is you get paid," he said.

"And the costs do not have to be upfront, you can pay it off as you get paid."

FFNC will be running a new referee course on March 25. Anyone interested can contact Mackney on 0434 856 992.