Resources combining to fight fires in the north

Members of Casino RFS Brigade helped out other local brigades to control a bushfire west of Rappville.

Members of Casino RFS Brigade helped out other local brigades to control a bushfire west of Rappville. Casino-Yorklea RFS

A COMBINED effort of around 60 firefighters from the NSW Rural Fire Service, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Forestry Corporation continue to work on three bush fires burning in the Tenterfield Local Government Area today.

They are supported by a number of aircraft and heavy plant.

While the fires are burning in the vicinity of isolated rural properties, there are no immediate threats to life or property.

Cullens Creek Fire (approx. 350 ha) & Rivertree Fire (approx. 5100 ha)

Located approximately 60km north east of the township of Tenterfield, both fires are currently being controlled. Crews have spent the day working to establish containment lines before predicted deteriorating fire weather conditions for tomorrow and into Friday.

High Country Fire (approx. 990 ha)

Located north of Tenterfield in the vicinity of Cullendore Creek Road, the High Country fire has been contained. Crews will continue to patrol the fire over the coming days, mopping up hot spots around the fire edge.

Incident Controller of all three fires, NSW RFS Superintendent Tim Butcher, has praised the work and collaboration between agencies in attempting to bring the fires under control.

"Firefighters from all three agencies have worked well in difficult conditions to try and minimise the impact of these fires on the local community. The aim is to continue this great work over the coming days in an effort to bring all fires to containment."

Fire trucks and aircraft will continue to be seen throughout the Tenterfield LGA as firefighting operations continue.

With continued dry and windy weather expected in the coming days, including the potential for dry lightning storms, residents and visitors to the area are advised to report any unattended fires to Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Residents and visitors to the area are urged to keep up to date with the fire situation by visiting the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, downloading the 'Fires Near Me' NSW app for their smartphone or calling the Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 NSW RFS (1800 679 737).