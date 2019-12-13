Resort’s future is connected to culture, nature and wellness

THE Byron Shire's spirituality, as part of Bundjalung country, and the wellness opportunities associated with it, are some of the areas that the new operators of the Byron at Byron Resort could tap into.

New general manager Julian Moore started in his new position soon after Crystalbrook Collection purchased the property earlier this year.

The executive said the showcasing of Byron Bay as a destination is an element that the resort's management will be moving to enhance further in the future.

"That could be the spirituality of Byron as a destination, the indigenous heritage of the area, or the nature component, particularly the rainforest," he said.

"The rainforest is an interface to the other two elements, indigenous culture and wellness, and becomes a focus point for us.

"I think that's where this property has a great opportunity to go from a very well-known and loved property, and a market leader in Byron, and bring it to the next level in a contemporary environment."

Mr Moore did not anticipate a lot of change in terms of employment, either up or down, at the hotel.

"It's running well and the manning established is geared towards the service provided today," he said.

"If there is a specific skill set that we may need to look for in the future, such as a forest guide, there may be opportunities there.

"We also may call on local community members for support in different aspects of the resort. "When it comes to the indigenous importance of this place, we would do that with members of the indigenous community here, those who can speak with authority.

"Similarly, when it comes to expansion of wellness, if we need to find external partners, we could also do that locally."

Mr Moore started out as a porter at the regent in Melbourne, where he moved up to managerial level within seven years.

After a stint on Real Estate in Tasmania, he then accepted a number of international postings working for well-known international hotel brands: he managed properties in Phuket, Dubai, Maldives, among others.

In Australia, he was the opening general manager at Longitude 131, a luxury resort outside Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in the Northern Territory.

But his secret weapon is his wife Susie.

"Susie is my connection to the region, she was born and lived in Mullumbimby for the first 17 years of her life," he said.

"When we had a first meeting with a number of local people, my general manager status faded away compared to the return of a local (laughs). I took the back seat for the cocktail party."