Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The manager of one of Seventeen Seventy's accommodation providers does not think proposed changes to regulate short-term letting go anywhere near far enough.
The manager of one of Seventeen Seventy's accommodation providers does not think proposed changes to regulate short-term letting go anywhere near far enough. Mike Richards GLA221216REAL
Business

Resort boss attacks Airbnb proposal

17th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE manager of one of Seventeen Seventy's accommodation providers does not think proposed changes to regulate short-term letting go anywhere near far enough.

Last week Queensland's Tourism Minister Kate Jones announced an industry reference group would develop a code of conduct and a data-sharing system for the sector which would affect hosts using platforms such as Airbnb and HomeAway.

Simon Della Santa has been general manager at Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa for more than three years and said short-term letting needed to be shut down before it killed his business.

"We invest in a $20 million development, we invest in the community and we try to drive tourism," Mr Della Santa said.

"But we get undercut by husband and wife teams that don't have any costs.

"How does someone rent out a room that hasn't been checked by fire safety and building inspectors?"

Mr Della Santa said Lagoons 1770 contributed $50,000 a year to marketing the Discovery Coast towns.

"Airbnbs are filling up cheap Charlie and I'm sitting here holding my hat, we are falling short," he said.

Julia Bartrim

accommodation airbnb resort tourism
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dramatic river rescue: Ballina man pulls boy from the water

    premium_icon Dramatic river rescue: Ballina man pulls boy from the water

    News "I couldn't find him... it felt like forever... another couple of seconds and you wouldn't have found him".

    Calls for action over alleged creek pollution

    premium_icon Calls for action over alleged creek pollution

    Environment A creek turning white from alleged dumping has sparked concern

    A splash and then 'ducky gone': Is a shark to blame?

    premium_icon A splash and then 'ducky gone': Is a shark to blame?

    Offbeat Mum raises concerns about bull sharks in the river

    Determined Mikey sets sights on the surfing world tour

    premium_icon Determined Mikey sets sights on the surfing world tour

    Surfing The young surfer spends 4 hours a day in the water training

    Local Partners