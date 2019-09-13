Resilient Thistles 'pumped' for final

GROWING IN STATURE: Diminutive Thistles midfielder Nick Albertini has developed his game this season under the coaching of Darren Beardow

LISMORE Thistles will need all hands on deck when they take on minor premiers Byron Bay in the Far North Coast men's premier division soccer preliminary final, Sunday.

Experienced defender Jeremy Sullivan is serving a one-game suspension while Nicholas Rhodes is battling an ankle injury which could keep him out of the clash at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground.

Thistles are the underdogs and have won through on penalty shoot-outs in semi-final wins over Bangalow and Rovers in recent weeks.

"I'm confident we can get the result,” Thistles coach Darren Beardow said.

"We'll have to play to the best of our ability, 90 per cent won't be good enough against a team like Byron.

"We're pretty pumped, especially coming off two sudden-death wins and the last one where we played most of the second half with 10 men.

"Jeremy Sullivan got two yellow cards and Nick played the whole game with a bad ankle.

"He hasn't trained all week but we hope he's right to go.

"Jeremy is a big loss. He's had a really good year and he's one of our more experienced players.

"Fitness won't be an issue for us but I think we've used up all our luck over the last couple of weeks.”

Thistles last tasted premiership success in 2013 and have rebuilt around youth over the past few seasons.

Byron Bay has multiple attacking threats with the likes of striker and golden boot winner Lisandro Luaces and Diego Vasquez in the side.

They also rely on captain James Tomlinson and striker Jono Pierce, who have big game experience.

Teenager Alby Kay, Otis Adlington and midfielder Rick Muir have added an injection of youth to the team.

"Byron definitely has more experience but they have some good young players coming through, too,” Beardow said.

"We're a bit the same, a lot of our guys are in that 18-20 year-old age bracket, so are Alstonville and South Lismore.”

Kick-off is 2pm.

The winner will play South Lismore in the grand final at Crozier Field, Lismore, next Saturday.