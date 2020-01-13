Residents wants more time to consider developer’s request

An artists impression of townhouses at Aureus, Skennars Head

SOME residents have called for more time to offer input into proposed changes to developer contributions associated with a Far North Coast estate.

Queensland-based developer Intrapac has lodged an application for changes to the contributions arising from Aureus at Skennars Head.

Overall, this would see the contributions drop from $20,000 to $9088 per lot.

With 229 residential lots approved under the DA – which was given the green light by the Northern Regional Planning Panel last February – this could be a change of about $2.5 million.

Skennars Head resident Ross Cordery said the community wanted to ensure developers were paying their fair share of contributions.

“The problem is they don’t want to pay any contributions to parks,” he said.

“There’s three things they’ve asked for 100 per cent reduction on.

“They’re all to do with parks and infrastructure throughout the shire.”

Intrapac is also seeking a roadworks contribution offset for 70 per cent of the cost of the new roundabout on The Coast Rd, constructed by the developer.

Mr Cordery said he accepted there were “some legitimate” grounds for “a little bit” of a contributions offset, he was concerned about the extent of the changes sought.

“I’m not trying to stop development; I’m an ex-builder,” he said.

“But … they’re creating a lot of traffic, a huge amount of traffic.

“These contributions are for the good of the Ballina Shire, not just their development.”

With the public exhibition period – which ends on January 16 – having coincided with the festive season, Mr Cordery hoped the council would allow residents some more time to have their say.

Ballina Shire council’s director of planning and environmental health, Matthew Wood, said the proposed modifications were subject to a four-week exhibition period.

“Council does not intend to extend the exhibition period beyond the current closing date of 16 January 2019,” he said.

“However, individual members of the community who would like additional time to make a submission should contact Council’s Development Service Section. Short periods of additional time for a submission will be considered on request.

He said while the council officer managing the application was currently on leave, other staff were available to assist.

He said residents with queries about the proposed changes could contact the same department.

He said the council had received 45 submissions, all of which raise objection to the proposed amendment.