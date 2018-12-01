Residents to lose power tomorrow in 40 degree heat

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Casino tomorrow, with a planned power outage affecting more than 550 customers in north-west Casino.

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot in Casino tomorrow, with a planned power outage affecting more than 550 customers in north-west Casino. Contributed

CASINO residents will be feeling the heat tomorrow as a planned power outage coincides with predicted 40 degree temperatures.

Essential Energy plans to shut off power to more than 550 customers in north-west Casino tomorrow, with residents urged to seek cooler places to shelter.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to provide safe, reliable and sustainable power supply to households and businesses, we will be undertaking upgrade and maintenance works to the electricity network in the Casino area tomorrow, Sunday, December 2", a statement released by Essential Energy said.

"Significant coordination has taken place with additional Essential Energy crews from outside the area travelling to Casino to assist locals crews," it said.

CAUTION: Areas of north-west Casino will be affected by power outages tomorrow. Jacqueline Munro

"Traffic control will be in place to manage the traffic flow on Hotham Street as one lane will be closed during the works. Additional coordination has been necessary with the railway authority given some of the works are within the railway corridor which must be undertaken with the supervision of railway authority representatives."

To allow our crews to safely complete the work, around 550 homes in the north-west Casino area will experience an interruption to their power from 8.30am to 4.30pm, weather permitting.

"The work on the electricity network is necessary to minimise risks of unplanned supply interruptions over summer and into the future," North Coast community relations manager Raelene Myers said.

Customers with medical equipment that requires electricity to operate, should ensure they have made alternative arrangements for the duration of the planned power outage for their own safety and wellbeing

"Essential Energy thanks customers for their patience during these necessary works and apologises for any inconvenience."

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said affected residents should take care in the hottest parts of the day.

"Heat can kill (so) it's important that people are alert to the symptoms associated with heat exhaustion in themselves or others, especially young children and the elderly," NSW Ambulance Chief Superintendent Alan Morrison said.

"These include nausea, faintness, dizziness, loss of appetite, weakness, headache, and vomiting," he said.