Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
2018 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Red Carpet
News

Residents told to shush during filming for Kidman’s new show

David Kirkpatrick
10th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RESIDENTS of a road in the Byron hinterland have been asked to keep "mowing, dogs barking and construction" to a minimum during filming for Nicole Kidman's latest TV series Nine Perfect Strangers today.

Traffic controls will be in place on Kings Road from 7am to 1pm with residents allowed to "come and go"at all times but likely to face some delays.

In a notice dropped to residents, Nine Perfect Strangers location manager Chris Veerhuis said: "There will be times throughout the day when filming is taking place at which time a hold period of no traffic movement will be in place, however our onsite representative will communicate this with residents.

"The proposed filming activities and traffic control will be undertaken with the approval of Byron Shire Council and the NSW Police.

"It would be greatly appreciated if any loud noises could be avoided during filming. For example, mowing, dogs barking or construction.

"The Australian film and TV industry relies on the support of the community whenever we film on location. We are extremely grateful for your patience and consideration."

byron bay nicole kidman nine perfect strangers
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Yes or no? Council wants your feedback on ‘vibrant’ parklets

        Premium Content Yes or no? Council wants your feedback on ‘vibrant’ parklets

        News THE temporary parklets were installed around Murwillumbah in September.

        Man facing ‘lifetime in prison’ for abusing three brothers

        Premium Content Man facing ‘lifetime in prison’ for abusing three brothers

        News The man was found guilty of sexually assaulting his three stepsons

        Man hands himself to police, who weren’t looking for him

        Premium Content Man hands himself to police, who weren’t looking for him

        News “We weren’t aware of this matter until he told us about it.”

        BITTEN: Spike in diseases transmitted by mosquitoes

        Premium Content BITTEN: Spike in diseases transmitted by mosquitoes

        News Cases of Ross River virus and Barmah Forest skyrocketed this year.