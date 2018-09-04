Residents terrified by tree poisonings

East Lismore resident Don Browning, 81, said it was terrifying that someone had poisoned at least nine trees in the community garden at Avonleigh retirement home, where he lives.

"IT'S frightening to think someone has come in here and poisoned our trees."

East Lismore resident Don Browning, 81, said it was "terrifying" that someone had poisoned at least nine trees in the community garden at Avonleigh retirement home, where he lives.

Standing by a large mulberry tree, which has a recent hole drilled into the base of the trunk, Mr Browning described it as an appalling act.

"To think someone has been coming here at night, drilling holes in our trees and maybe spraying other poison about is horrible," he said.

"This is a communal garden, our residents love it, we even had a wedding here about 12 months ago."

Mr Browning also tends a large vegetable patch at Avonleigh, which has won several awards in the annual Lismore & District Garden Club's spring competition.

"Now the residents are afraid of eating the fruit and vegetables because we don't know what's been sprayed with what," he said.

"I have no idea why anyone would do this, that's the most bewildering thing about all of this.

"To think someone would come in an try to destroy all that we have created, I fail to understand why they would contemplate it."

When The Northern Star visited the property on Monday morning, several species of trees near the southern fenceline had been drilled, with some showing traces of an unknown substance leaking from the hole.

Mr Browning said residents were feeling vulnerable and scared, wondering which trees and shrubs will next be attacked by poison.

Along with the son of another resident, Mr Browning has made a formal complaint to police.

The pair has also strung up red and white hazard tape to remind residents to stay away from the communal garden until they can get the all-clear.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable and Crime Prevention officer, David Henderson, confirmed the matter has been reported.

"The matter has been reported to police and is being investigated now," he said.

"Matters such as tree and gardening poisonings are always investigated thoroughly and taken very seriously and very big fines can apply."

A Department of Family and Community Services (FACS) spokesman said they take the safety of social housing tenants very seriously.

"FACS has not been advised of damage to a property in East Lismore, and will contact Police as a matter of priority to offer assistance to their investigation," the spokesman said.

"Social housing residents are urged to report any suspected illegal activity to Police, Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000, and the Housing Contact Centre on 1800 422 322, 24 hours a day, seven days a week (and) FACS will work with any tenant of the property who makes a report to the Housing Contact Centre on solutions to support them to feel safe in their homes."