Residents takes action to help farmers with charity concert

Garry Lavercombe aims to raise $20,000 at Farmers Aid Concert, Feb. 9 with the support of local musicians.

ON TOP of relentless bushfires, despairingly dry conditions still plague NSW farmers in drought.

After travelling west and seeing first hand the urgency of many townships, Ballina resident Garry Lavercombe took action to support farmers.

Mr Lavercombe created the Farmers Aid Concert set to run on Sunday Feb. 9th, at the Cherry Street Sports Club which will boost the current "Coast to County Water Run" fundraiser aiming to bring drinking water directly to communities.

"I recently went out to visit my sister at Ashford and saw Coonabarabran and Dubbo and Narrabri and how bad it is," Mr Lavercombe said.

"The farmers have no water to drink."

A line up of seven local bands will kick off at 2pm with food trucks and a jumping castle for kids running until 8pm.

Local Bands the Pink Zinc, Cath Simes Band, Kaffene, The Jacks Band, Occa Rock, Rochelle Lees Band and The Batz will play.

100 per cent tickets sold ($30) and gold coins for kids will be donated to fundraiser Coast 2 Country Water Run which delivered the first truck of bottled water, 22 pallets, to Coonabaraban, NSW on Dec. 22.

Truck in Coonabarabran in Dec.: The Farmers Aid concert set to raise funds and bring Drinking water to farmers in drought. 24 pallets of clean drinking water have been deliver by the Coast 2 Country Water Run so far.

The Coast 2 Country Water Run Fundraiser aims to supply another two truck loads of water to stricken farm areas, with $40,000 raised so far.

Mr Lavercombe hopes top up the kitty with another $20,000 to hit their goal.

The Farmers Aid Concert needs to attract 660 guests to hit their target.

Coast 2 Country event organiser Tom Barden said the farmers are doing it tough but are 'hanging in there'.

"A lady gets her water tanked out there into a tank, from there they have a shower, they put the bucket on the ground, they have a 30 second shower and use that water to wash dishes and flush the toilet."

"As for drinking water they go into town and take 10 litre buckets and fill it up from the toilet sink inside and take it back home."

"This will help temporarily and let them know we have their back."

Tickets are available at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina or online at www.cherrystreet.com.au