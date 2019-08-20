Residents' surprise response to rubbish collection trial

RESULT: Tenterfield Shire Council resolved to continue with an opt-in waste collection service on the Mt Lindesay Road between the Boonoo Boonoo landfill and Urbenville, including the townships of Liston and Legume.

WHEN asked if Mt Lindesay Road residents wanted to continue their council waste collection service, it was a close call, with 51 per cent saying no, while 49 per cent said yes.

However Tenterfield Shire Council has voted to continue a opt-in waste collection service for those residents who would like it.

At the July meeting, councillors voted on whether to maintain the trial waste collection service which commenced during the 2016/2017 financial year.

Under the trial, waste was collected from those residents and villages on Mt Lindesay Road along the usual route the council truck travels to Urbenville.

However the trial was not fully-welcomed or used by many of the residents along the proposed service, leading to council voting whether to continue the service or not.

Councillors had three options to choose from; the first being for the council to continue the waste collection service, which will be mandatory for those along the road between the Boonoo Boonoo landfill and Urbenville.

This includes the townships of Liston and Legume, and will offer the stipulation that if others off the road wish to use the service, they may do so if they take their wheelie bins to the Mt Lindesay Road.

The second recommendation is to discontinue the service, while the final option is to continue with an opt-in waste collection service between the Boonoo Boonoo landfill and Urbenville on a permanent basis.

During the meeting Cr Brian Murray proposed council offer a 12-month free waste collection service on the Mt Lindesay Road, a motion which was not carried.

Following lengthy discussion, councillors later resolved to continue with an opt-in waste collection service on the Mt Lindesay Road between the Boonoo Boonoo landfill and Urbenville, including the townships of Liston and Legume, and will conduct a further review in two years' time.