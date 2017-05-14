Residents slam lack of police resources

RESIDENTS of Lennox Head are fearful of another out-of-control street party, after hundreds of teenagers gatecrashed their quiet neighbourhood on Friday night.

A Gradwell Dr resident said he and neighbours on Beryl St were terrified police would be outnumbered by the gang of drunk youths, when patrols responded in low numbers.

The resident who does not wish to be named said his primary concern was for officers' safety, and that residents believed not enough resources had been allocated to the Richmond Local Area Command.

"There was ruckus, screaming, swearing. The crowd kept building and cars kept arriving and by the time the crowd swelled it looked like there was well over a hundred people.

"There was a fight going on and people were screaming and running and jumping into people's yards.

"There was tension growing and some of the neighbours were moving their vehicles to flee the area.

"We called the police who said they'd already received half dozen phone calls and cars were on their way."

He said it took ten minutes after his call for the first car to arrive, then a further ten minutes before a paddy wagon arrived, another twenty minutes for a Highway Patrol to arrive and finally an Ambulance.

"We felt like they had absolutely no resources," the Lennox Head father said.

"With Lennox growing how it is this needs to be addressed.

"We just had another development sold with 120 lots, a further 80 will be released soon - by the time that's finished it's going to be 500 lots and they want to put a tavern there."

A NSW Police spokesperson explained that initial calls were considered non-urgent.

"While a non-urgent noise complaint was received at 9.17pm, records show police were on scene within four minutes of receiving a high priority (urgent) job at 10.19pm; attending at 10.23pm.

"This is despite other competing high-priority incidents on the night, and the large geographical size of the command."

According to NSW Police Staffing Strength and Internet Figures as at 31 January 2017 for the Richmond LAC there were 185 authored officers but 190 actual officers in place, meaning the region was officially over-strength.

In the past five years, May 2012 to May 2017 (including the class graduating today), Richmond has received 10 Probationary Constables and Tweed received two Probationary Constables in this same period.

Police said on Friday night, one young man was unconscious from excessive alcohol consumption and his parents were on scene and waited with him until the Ambulance arrived.

Another 16-year-old claimed to have been assaulted however did not wait for medical attention nor make a formal complaint to police.

No offences were detected by police on scene but numerous move on directions were given to the large groups of youths in the street, most of whom were intoxicated.

No estimate of the crowd size was given by attending police.

"The incident is a reminder of the importance of proper planning in relation to parties and other functions," a police spokesperson said.

The Party Tips Checklist provides some suggestions to avoid gatecrashers ruining your party or gathering, including planning suggestions, supervision and security considerations, crowd management techniques and what to do if gatecrashers arrive.

If you are planning a function at home, we recommend you take the following precautions:

. Register your party with local police and obtain a NSW Police Safe Party Pack. This can be done at any police station or online at: www.mynite.com.au

. Further party tips and planning information can be accessed on the "mynite" website (www.mynite.com.au)

. Write a guest list and send out written invitations. Do not invite guests via text message, e-mail or social networking sites.

. If gatecrashers arrive, act quickly. Refuse them entry and ask them to leave. If they do not leave, contact the police.

. Think about supervision/security for your party. Consider hiring licensed security personnel.

. Remember it is illegal to buy or drink alcohol if you are under 18. It is also illegal for somebody to supply alcohol to a minor.

. Be responsible with service of alcohol, regardless of your guests' age.

. Consider how your guests will get home. Organise transport for those who have had too much to drink.

. Don't allow people to wander around or congregate out the front of your house. Try to confine the party to a backyard, building or enclosed area as it easier for you to control your guests.

. Avoid using front yards or street frontages as this attracts uninvited guests/gatecrashers.